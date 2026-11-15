’90s Rockstar Calls out A-List Actor During Concert

Alanis Morissette was naming names at one of her recent concerts. And one of those names was Ben Affleck.

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At the Nov. 11 performance of her Butterfly With a Machete residency in Los Angeles, she talked frankly about the struggles she faced during the height of her fame in the 90s, Entertainment Weekly reported.

“I’ve even had a guy ask me why I didn’t lead with my sexuality,” she told the audience. “Thank you, Ben Affleck.”

There was then a clip from the 1999 Kevin Smith film Dogma of Affleck’s head exploding. Morissette also starred in the film.

During the concert, the “Ironic” singer shared that she faces “harsh judgments about my songs, about my body, about how I look, about how I think, about how I feel, about my value system, about my weight, about how feral I am, about how feral I live, about my approach to parenting, about my approach to education, my approach to freaking anything.”

She said she also faced judgment “about who I love” during her career.

Affleck wasn’t the only celebrity called out for his less than kind treatment of Morissette. She told a story about being dismissed by Johnny Depp during the concert.

The “Hand in My Pocket” singer also called female singers Joni Mitchell, Sinead O’Connor, Tori Amos, and Courtney Love.

“The sisterhood I so badly needed was truly nonexistent in the ‘90s. There were no girl squads then,” she said, calling other female singers “competitive and vicious.”

“The scarcity message was that there was one throne, and we were all fighting for it, and whoever was in it, kill her.”