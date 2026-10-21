’90s Rock Legend Facing ‘Sudden’ and ‘Serious’ Health Issue

Noodles, the lead guitarist for the rock band The Offspring, is stepping back from performing as he deals with a health issue.

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The band made the announcement on Instagram.

“It is with deep sadness that I have to announce that I need to step away from live performance for a while to deal with a sudden and fairly serious health issue.”

“The rest of the band have my back, is super supportive, and will keep rocking you all in my absence. I hope to be back on stage sooner rather than later. Until then, I will miss all of you with all of my heart. Thanks for keeping me in your thoughts. I really appreciate it.”

Kevin John Wasserman, aka Noodles, of the American punk rock band The Offspring performs in concert at Resurrection Fest Estrella Galicia 2024 on June 28, 2024, in Viveiro, Spain. (Credit: Mariano Regidor/Redferns/Getty Images)

According to the band’s tour page, they have three more concerts to perform before the end of 2026. And they have one concert date at the beginning of 2027. No word yet on who will fill in for Noodles while he heals.

“Hope you’re ok brother. Sending love and positivity. You’re a legend…. You got this. ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️,” Simple Plan frontman Pierre Bouvier commented.

Bowling for Soup lead singer Jaret Reddick also commented, writing “Love you man…Health and family first! Be well my friend!”

Sum 41 bass player Cone McCaslin wrote “❤️❤️❤️sending love your way @thegnudz.”

“We love you Noodles!!! Sending you tons of positive and healing energy! ❤️❤️❤️” Simple Plan drummer Chuck Comeau commented.

Band Save Ferris wrote “🙏🙏❤️❤️,” while Sublime added “🫶”