’90s Heartthrob Claims His 6th Wife Is Dodging Divorce Proceeding

An ’80s and ’90s heartthrob and an old pro at marriage and divorce is allegedly having trouble finalizing his sixth split to make way for a new, high-profile love.

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As we’ve dished before, Falcon Crest and Renegade stud Lorenzo Lamas has reportedly found a new flame with ’80s/’90s icon and Melrose Place star Heather Locklear. But before the 68-year-old can even think about putting a ring on the 64-year-old bombshell, there’s a pesky little hurdle: his ongoing divorce from his sixth wife, former model Kenna Nicole Scott, 41.

’80s and ’90s Heartthrob Lorenzo Lamas and Heather Locklear back in April. (Photo by Bobby Bank/Getty Images)

According to TMZ, Lamas is practically begging a judge to finalize his current divorce. New legal documents reveal he’s pushing for a default judgment, claiming Scott has gone MIA and isn’t responding.

In the filing submitted late last week, Lamas states that he and his sixth wife have not reached an agreement but notes there are no assets or debts to divide. He is also requesting that spousal support be terminated for both parties.

Kenna Scott and Lorenzo Lamas in 2022. (Photo by JC Olivera/Getty Images)

The timing of this legal push is, shall we say, convenient, given Lamas’s recently rekindled romance with Locklear. The pair confirmed earlier this year that they’re giving love another shot, decades after their first encounter.

In fairness to Lamas, he filed for divorce way back last summer, so it’s not entirely clear why Scott may be dragging her feet.

The Many Loves of ’90s Heartthrob Lorenzo Lamas…

Lamas’s personal life is a bit of a family tree unto itself. The actor has six children from various relationships. He shares son A.J., 42, and daughter Shayne, 40, with his second wife, the late Michele Smith (1983-1985). He also has a daughter, Paton, 37, with ex-girlfriend Daphne Ashbrook. His fourth marriage to Shauna Sand produced three more daughters: Alexandra, 28, Victoria, 26, and Isabella, 25. For those keeping score at home, his other trips down the aisle were with Victoria Hilbert (1981–1982), Kathleen Kinmont (1989–1993), Shawna Craig (2011–2018), and his current (but hopefully not for long) wife, Kenna Scott.

Here’s hoping the judge grants Lamas a speedy divorce so he and Locklear can finally ride off into the sunset.

Besides, many consider 7 a lucky number… could Lamas finally find his forever person with marriage 7?