tv-host-and-game-show-mainstay-welcomes-baby-boy

An internet personality, TV host and game show fan-favorite recently announced she’d finished her nine-month-long production, welcoming a new baby to the world.

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Becca Scott, who hosts Parlor Room and appears on game shows like Game Changer and Um, Actually, recently took to her Instagram to make the new little one official.

“He’s here! Gabriel Christopher Kerns, born by caesarean on 6/4/26 at 13:13, 7 lbs 1 oz. We’re all happy and healthy,” Scott wrote in the caption to the June 4 post.

The Instagram carousel kicks off with a beaming Scott holding her new baby in a hospital bed. The second slide features her husband, producer David Cyr Kerns, holding little Gabriel. The final slide is footage of the swaddled newborn, with a feminine voice off-camera declaring he’s “an amazing sleeper.”

Of course, fans and high-profile pals alike gushed in the comments section over the new little one.

“When is his debut on Parlor Room?” one fan wondered, with Scott shooting back: “he already had it! I was so sick for all of season 2! 😂”

“Oh my gosh!!!! Precious angel!!! Congratulations all around,” another onlooker wrote.

“HE’S PERFECT!!!!! MAZEL TOV AND CONGRATULATIONS TO THE BEAUTIFUL FAMILY!!!!” a very chill Brennan Lee Mulligan, beloved for his fantasy gaming vodcast, The Adventuring Academy, added.

“A LIL CUTIE UNTIMELY RIPPED FROM HIS MOTHER’S WOMB!!!!” voice actor and host Erika Mari wrote.

“AHHHHH CONGRATS!!!” voice actor, game designer, and gamemaster Matthew Mercer chimed in.

Scott dropped the big baby news over on the Good Time Society YouTube channel earlier this year.

Becca Scott Enjoys Some Me-Time Following Birth of Her Baby Boy

Meanwhile, the 37-year-old new mama treated fans to a little post-baby self-care last week. “Ventured out of the house with a two-week old at home for a little hair pick-me-up,” Scott wrote alongside a video showing off her new “wispy curtain bangs.” The adorable footage showed the new mom strutting down the street, grinning as she flaunted her new ‘do in a selfie-style video.

“Becca has literally never not been gorg,” one fan observed in the comments on the glowing mother. “Postpartum bangs need to be a thing!!!” another fan insisted.

Here’s hoping for more stunning mommy content from Scott in the future as she continues to enjoy her motherhood journey.