reality-tv-personality-booted-over-alleged-involvement-in-stabbing-case

Reality TV and Love Island UK contestant Gabriel Garland has been removed from the show after allegedly being involved in a stabbing case.

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An ITV spokesperson confirmed the news to Deadline, stating, “Gabriel has now left the Villa and will not be returning.”

According to The Sun, Garland was referenced in court documents relating to the conviction of Vitor Mazzer, who was found guilty of two counts of causing grievous bodily harm with intent following a party on Casewick Road, in London, on New Year’s Eve 2019.

Per the court documents, Garland had attended the event with Mazzer. The two victims in the case were notably with Garland before the stabbing occurred. Garland was notably 17 years old at the time of the incident.

Garland’s mother, Joanne, gave a character statement for the reality TV personality.

Although he was referenced in the court documents, Garland has not been charged in the case. The court also has not found any wrongdoing on his part.

Meanwhile, Mazzer was sentenced to prison for 42 months for the stabbing.

Garland Appeared on ‘Love Island UK’ Halfway Through the Season

Garland, who appeared on Love Island UK halfway through the season.

“My type would be someone who has intelligence, emotional maturity, someone who’s confident but humble,” Garland said before appearing on the show. “I also definitely have a soft spot for brunettes, dark features, and tanned. I’d say that’s my ideal type.”

He also said that he was already interested in two women on the show. “Yeah, I have my eye on a few. I’d say Priya and Jasmine would be my typical types, especially in the outside world. Obviously, they’re all very attractive, so I’m just going to wait and see when I get in there, get a vibe, and see who I connect with.”

A Love Island spokesperson gave a statement about Garland’s departure from the show. “Gabriel has now left the villa and will not be returning. We will not be commenting further out of a duty of care towards participants.”

Garland is the second contestant to be removed from the reality TV show’s latest season. George Knight had left the show less than a week for “private reasons.” Although he left mainly because of an immediate family member’s health, it was later reported that he had used offensive language while in the villa.