WWE Icon Goes Bald Ahead of Latest Hair Transplant

Now that’s what you call a headlock on hair loss.

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A WWE legend took a bold step before his second hair transplant surgery: he went completely bald.

On June 29, wrestler-turned-actor John Cena gave fans a peek behind the curtain (or in this case, the hairline). He posted a photo on X from the Anderson Center for Hair in Atlanta, showing off his freshly shaved head after a second FUE (Follicular Unit Extraction) hair transplant. This procedure involves relocating hair follicles from fuller areas to those that are, well, seeing a little less action, per the center’s website.

“Round 2 of FUE treatment, and this time I went all in for the best possible results,” the 49-year-old Peacemaker star wrote alongside the candid snapshot. “Thank you @KenAndersonMD and the staff at Anderson Center for Hair for accompanying me on this journey!”

Round 2 of FUE Treatement and this time I went all in for best possible results. Thank you @KenAndersonMD and the staff at Anderson Center for Hair for accompanying me on this journey! pic.twitter.com/0Gpareki5U — John Cena (@JohnCena) June 29, 2026

Perhaps unsurprisingly, merciless WWE fans prompted Cena to fight back against his hair loss back in 2024.

“I saw their signs that said ‘The bald John Cena,’” Cena recalled to PEOPLE last summer. “They pushed me into going to see what my options were. I now have a routine: red-light therapy, minoxidil, vitamins, shampoo, conditioner — and I also got a hair transplant last November.”

Photo by Michael Loccisano/Getty Images

“I hate the fact that if there wasn’t so much shame around it, I’d have gotten it done 10 years ago,” he added.

Cena also said the surgery “completely changed the course of my life,” allowing him to pursue more acting gigs.

WWE Fans Show Their Support for Cena… and Let Him Know What They Think of the Bald Look…

Meanwhile, comments under the post were supportive of both his new bald hairstyle and his decision to get another hair transplant.

“Nice that Cena is open about this; good to normalize. I hope every man who needs hair gets the help they need!” one onlooker wrote.

“It’s cool that actors are finally being honest about this stuff, but also actors just going bald was cool and it’s a shame we can’t allow that anymore,” another fan lamented.

“Bro, you could actually just save the money; you look fine bald,” yet another fan suggested.

Here’s hoping Cena gets the results he’s looking for as his hair journey continues…