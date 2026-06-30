iconic-metal-band-to-replace-injured-member

A pioneering metal band has been forced to replace a member during their ongoing tour, announcing a replacement.

Videos by Suggest

Thrash metal titans Anthrax are in the middle of a massive world tour, but it seems one member has thrashed a little too hard. Drummer Charlie Benante has announced he’ll be sitting out the next few shows due to a hand injury. While he heals, U.K. drummer Darby Todd will be stepping in to keep the beatdowns rolling.

Benante shared the news on Instagram in what he dubbed “An Ouch post,” explaining that he “injured [his] right hand.” His doctor ordered him to sit out “a handful of [Anthrax] shows from June 20 through July 4 to give it the proper time to heal.”

“I’m incredibly grateful that Darby Todd will be stepping in behind the kit for these dates and helping keep the shows rolling while I recover,” Benante explained in the post. “I’m already focused on getting healthy and look forward to being back on the road soon. Thank you all for the support and understanding.”

Charlie Benante of metal legends Anthrax performs in 2025. (Photo by ANDY BUCHANAN/AFP via Getty Images)



That said, Benante’s last post before his “Ouch” reveal might hint at what happened..

Or at least, we have a theory.

On June 19, Benante posted a picture alongside another legendary metal drummer, Metallica’s Lars Ulrich. In the snap, both veteran drummers grin, arms over each other’s shoulders.

Sure, the caption to the fun post was friendly, reading: “Always good to just chill and shoot the s— with @larsulrich.”

However, if you’ll allow us to grossly speculate, maybe the two rivals had a drum-off that simply got too intense, injuring poor Benante’s right hand and forcing him to sidestep some gigs to lick his wounds….

Okay, probably not.

Metal Drummer’s Replacement Posts About First Gig with Anthrax

Meanwhile, veteran U.K. musician and pinch-hitting drummer Darby Todd was thrilled to be keeping the throne warm, taking to Facebook to share his excitement.

“I played an amazing show with Anthrax at Hellfest today,” Todd wrote on June 20. ” I’m filling in for Charlie Benante until July 4th on their tour while he has been ordered to rest his hand injury in order to heal and not do any further damage.

“Let’s wish Charlie a quick recovery. It’s a pleasure to cover for him in such a great band,” he added.

“So cool you’re playing w them Darby Todd! Those guys are my boyz,” Dream Theater’s Mike Portnoy gushed in the comments to Todd’s Facebook post. “Out of all my friends on the feed, you’re always the most likely to post some just insane s— like this,” another pal pointed out.

Here’s hoping Todd continues to enjoy his temp gig as Benante recovers.