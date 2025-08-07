’80s TV Star Files to Divorce His Wife

An ’80s and ’90s TV icon is filing for divorce… for the sixth time.

Lorenzo Lamas, now 67, became a household name as the dashing Lance Cumson on Falcon Crest, appearing in over 200 episodes during the show’s run from 1981 to 1990. Following his success, Lamas took on the leading role in Renegade for several years and later portrayed Hector Ramirez in The Bold and the Beautiful for a brief yet memorable stint.

Despite his success on the small screen, he hasn’t been very lucky with love.

On July 8, TMZ reported that former Lamas filed for divorce from his wife, former model Kenna Nicole Scott, 40.

Kenna Scott and Lorenzo Lamas in 2022. (Photo by JC Olivera/Getty Images)

According to the outlet, Lamas cited January 21 as their official date of separation and requested that neither party be awarded spousal support.

He cited “irreconcilable differences” as the cause for the split.

Lorenzo Lamas is an Old Pro with Divorce

Lorenzo Lamas tied the knot with Kenna Scott in 2023, five years after his divorce from actress Shawna Craig. His seven-year union with Craig, which also ended in divorce due to “irreconcilable differences,” remains his longest marriage to date.

Before Craig, Lamas was married to four women: Shauna Sand (Playboy model), Kathleen Kinmont (actress and co-star), Michele Cathy Smith (his publicist), and Victoria Hilbert (another actress and co-star).

However, not so long ago, the Grease actor thought his sixth marriage might be the one that stuck.

In February 2021, Lamas couldn’t stop gushing about her in a Facebook post, proudly announcing their engagement. “Kenna and I got engaged in Vegas last night. I know, I know, what the heck was she thinking?! One thing’s for sure, we both feel like we’ve won the love lottery with each other.”

“Since our first embrace, she’s held me captive. She fills my heart with feelings I’ve never felt, dreams I’ve never had. Wishes I’ve never thought of,’ the Hot or Not? judge added.

“Kenna Nicole, the love of my life, said she’d take my hand in marriage in order that we spend our lifetime together as one. I couldn’t feel more joy in my heart,” he concluded.