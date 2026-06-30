Ariana Grande Announces ‘Unfortunate’ Tour News

Weeks after kicking off her Eternal Sunshine Tour, Ariana Grande announced some “unfortunate” news.

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In an Instagram Stories post, Grande shared a post from the Barclays Center about her upcoming July 12 performance.

“Ariana Grande’s Brooklyn Performance scheduled for Sunday, July 12, at Barclays Center has been rescheduled to Tuesday, July 14,” the message reads. “To ensure the full production can be delivered safely and as intended. The remaining Brooklyn shows will take place as originally scheduled.”

The venue further shared, “We apologize for any inconvenience. All tickets will be honored for the new date, and ticket holders will be contacted directly with additional information.”

Grande herself issued a personal apology for the rescheduling. “We are so sorry for the unfortunate scheduling changes,” she wrote. “This was our best and safest option as these challenges with production have come to our attention.”

She also noted, “The utmost important thing to us all is safety, first and foremost, and also making sure you all see the show how it is intended to run.”

“Thank you so much for your understanding,” she added. “And I cannot wait to see you.”

Two More of Grande’s Tour Shows Have Also Been Scheduled

Unfortunately, the bad news didn’t stop there. Grande also shared an update on her Instagram Stories about two of her shows in Boston in late July.

“Two of Ariana Grande’s Boston performances have been rescheduled to ensure the full production can be delivered safely and as intended,” Boston’s TD Garden announced. “The show originally scheduled for Wednesday, July 22, will now take place on Thursday, July 23. The show originally scheduled for Friday, July 24, will take place on Sunday, July 26.”

The venue then added, “The show scheduled for Saturday, July 25, will take place as originally planned. We apologize for any inconvenience. All tickets will be honored for the new dates, and ticket holders will be contacted directly with additional information.”

Grande kicked off her Eternal Sunshine Tour on June 6. Along with Boston and Brooklyn, other cities Grande will be performing in include Atlanta, Montreal, and Chicago. Her last show is scheduled for August 6.