Heather Locklear Reportedly Dating ’90s Heartthrob

It appears Heather Locklear has snagged herself a ’90s heartthrob, and sources say this has been her little secret for a while now…

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Indeed, the ’90s are alive and well, folks! The Melrose Place star, 64, and Renegade hunk Lorenzo Lamas, 68, have apparently been an item for months, according to TMZ, which first broke the story with photos of the duo in Las Vegas. Sources also told the outlet that their adult children are set to meet this weekend, so it must be serious.

Meanwhile, a friend of Locklear’s confirmed the relationship to PEOPLE.

Of course, Heather Locklear is no stranger to high-profile romances. The Dynasty actress shares daughter Ava Sambora, 28, with her ex-husband, Bon Jovi guitarist Richie Sambora, to whom she was married from 1994 to 2007.

Locklear was also previously married to Mötley Crüe drummer Tommy Lee from 1986 to 1993. More recently, she was engaged to motorcycle racer Chris Heisser for five years before they split in May 2023.

And Locklear’s new man has quite the romantic history himself.

Lamas, known for his role in the 1980s soap Falcon Crest, has six children. He shares son A.J., 42, and daughter Shayne, 40, with his late ex-wife Michele Smith, to whom he was married from 1983 to 1985. He also has a daughter, Paton, 37, with ex-girlfriend Daphne Ashbrook. With his fourth wife, Shauna Sand, he shares three daughters: Alexandra, 28, Victoria, 26, and Isabella, 25.

Lorenzo Lamas in his ’90s heartthrob heyday. (Photo by BSR Agency/Gentle Look via Getty Images)

The actor’s other marriages were to Victoria Hilbert (1981–1982), Kathleen Kinmont (1989–1993), Shawna Craig (2011–2018), and Kenna Scott (2023–2025).

’90s Fans React to Heather Locklear Reportedly Dating Lorenzo Lamas

Meanwhile, news of the ’90s power couple’s romance was met with plenty of approval online. The comments section of TMZ’s Instagram post announcing their relationship was a sea of heart emojis and well-wishes.

“omg!!! ” That’s a good-looking couple!” one top comment read. “I LOVE THIS! I hope it’s true! Melrose Place Meets Falcon Crest!!” another true believer in love gushed.

“Wow! Holy 90s 👏 love it!” yet another fan gushed.

Maybe the eighth time’s the charm for Lamas? We’re rooting for these two crazy kids.