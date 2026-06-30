Folk Pop Artist Reminds Fans What Toilets Are After Concert-Goer Defecates On Floor

Folk-pop singer Noah Kahan urged concertgoers to use venue restrooms after an attendee defecated on the floor during his performance in Philadelphia, prompting a wave of reactions online and a candid response from the Grammy-nominated artist.

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The incident reportedly occurred Friday during a stop on Kahan’s The Great Divide Tour at Citizens Bank Park. Videos shared on social media appeared to show feces on the venue floor while nearby concertgoers reacted with disbelief. Some audience members expressed shock, while others appeared unaware of the situation and continued enjoying the show.

Kahan addressed the incident the following day in a post on X.

“If you have to poop at a show please dear god just go to the bathroom lmao,” he wrote. He added, “I’ve pooped my pants as much as the next 29 year old but you guys gotta understand there’s a venue worker out there with a 1000 yard stare after dealing with that. [sic]”

The singer followed his appeal with another self-deprecating joke. Kahan admitted that he once soiled himself while performing in Charlottesville, Virginia. “But that’s because I am dedicated to my craft,” he joked.

So, Someone Pooped At The Noah Kahan Show

The bizarre incident also revived discussion about unusual behavior at concerts. Page Six noted that fellow pop star Olivia Rodrigo recently said she has encountered fans wearing diapers to avoid leaving their spots near the stage. Rodrigo said she has both “smelled and experienced” the phenomenon while performing.

In the comments under Noah Kahan’s plea, people seem more shocked at his joke than the incident. “As much as the next 29 year old,” should equate to f–king ZERO, what the hell are you talking about??” questioned someone who takes themselves way too seriously.

Despite the incident, Kahan expressed gratitude for the Philadelphia audience after the show, writing on Instagram that he had never before felt so overwhelmed by the energy and sense of community at one of his concerts.

His tour continues with additional sold-out dates across North America before moving to Oceania and Europe later this year.