fox-show-actress-gets-engaged-to-nbc-actor

It’s a classic network-crossed lovers’ tale: a popular Fox actress and an NBC actor are now engaged. The couple made it Instagram official with a series of adorable proposal shots.

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Indeed, 9-1-1: Lone Star actress Natacha Karam is now engaged to Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist star John Clarence Stewart. Karam shared photos of the wildly romantic proposal on June 3.

“I love you, I love you, I love you 💍 💜. One day I’ll find the words, but for now, thank you @jstewiii for everything. Life is so much better with you ✨,” Karam gushed in the caption to the sweet post.

In the photos, Stewart, 37, can be seen dropping to one knee under a stunning archway of purple and pink flowers. Karam, 32, looked utterly shocked (in a good way!) as he presented her with the ring.

Subsequent photos showed the happy couple giggling, kissing, and celebrating the moment. Even their little pooch also got in on the action, sporting a cute “My humans are getting married” T-shirt and a tiny white tutu. Stewart also proved romance isn’t dead by filling their apartment with rose petals and candles.

Meanwhile, a slew of photos available on Getty prove Karam is absolutely smitten with Stewart…

Call us crazy, but Natacha Karam MIGHT kinda like John Clarence Stewart. (Photos by Michael Tullberg/Getty Images, Amy Sussman/Getty Images and Leon Bennett/FilmMagic)

Lord, looking at these photos, it’s a wonder Karam didn’t get down on bended knee to propose to Stewart!

A Year of Planning Went Into the Lavish Proposal

However, don’t let the 9-1-1: Lone Star actress’s heart eyes fool you. The NBC actor put a lot of thought and planning into the proposal before he showed Karam her engagement bling.

“The past year, as I’ve been getting everything together, we’ve had some conversations about our home, and she made it very clear how much our home means to her,” Stewart told Hello! magazine.

“We’ve had some ups and downs, and it made me realize that I wanted to make another memory in our home – a really big memory in our home,” he added of popping the question at their Studio City, Los Angeles home. “There was no other place in the world that I would want to take us to the next level.”

The bride and groom-to-be met on a dating app back in 2020.

Despite the post-proposal bliss, the couple now faces the classic wedding planning conundrum: where to tie the knot? Stewart’s mom is in Atlanta, Karam’s mom is in Northern Ireland, and her dad is in the Middle East.

To make things even spicier, the three have never met.

“Maybe we’ll pick somewhere hot and European,” Karam told Hello!

“But definitely a destination wedding.”