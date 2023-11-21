‘90210’ Alum Jennie Garth Looks Good At 51 In Beachside Bikini Post

The 90s TV star showed off her fabulous 51-year-old bod while catching some rays in the Florida sunshine.



Beverly Hills, 90210 star Jennie Garth, 51, turned heads after she took a cross country vacation to Florida for some fun in the sun.

Instagram

The actress posted the photos on Instagram for everyone to see. Fans couldn’t help but notice Garth’s golden bikini top that really showed off her “girls.” Paired with a brown pair of bottoms, the entire outfit enhanced the actress’ incredibly toned physique.

Her “BFF,” Ben Baronet, was also captured basking in the sun next to Garth. The pictures clearly show that the two were having a great time in the sunshine state!

Fans were quick to leave comments in support and awe.

“Jennie Garth looking like she 20 yrs old,” one comment said.

“You look better as you get older. That is unfair,” said another fan.

Let’s Get Physical

In another recent post, Garth showed off her work out regimen that keeps her toned figure in check. Earlier this month, the Bad Influence actress shared an Instagram video where she exercised in a snug blue workout top and pants outfit. The various exercises were a combo of cardio and strength training. It’s no wonder the actress has maintained a toned physique for so long. In the video, Garth’s facial expressions truly show her dedication.

Instagram

She captioned the post: “Today we stretch! I 100 percent believe that staying mobile, flexible, and agile is everything!

“After we train in the gym, we usually have a five-minute stretch session.”

The former Kelly Taylor went on:

“Recently, I’ve been stretching at home too.

“I keep a mat hidden in our family room. So whenever we are hanging out in there watching, I dunno, say…The Golden Bachelor, I throw the mat out and get some stretching in. Not only does it help with digestion, it eases my tired muscles and helps me sleep better!”

We can certainly see that! Keep up the good work.

In a similar story, fans of Megan Thee Stallion were also blessed with a “go-to” workout regimen after she posted a clip of her exercising at home.

It’s quite obvious that Megan takes her physical health very seriously. Obviously looking at her perfectly toned legs and abdomen, hard work truly does pay off!