9-Year-Old Boy Runs Over Drunk Father During Alleged Driving Lesson

A 36-year-old Ohio father was hospitalized and later charged with child endangerment after his 9-year-old boy accidentally ran over him during a driving lesson.

According to court records obtained by WTVG, Clejuan Williams of Toledo was allegedly intoxicated as he was attempting to teach his 9-year-old son how to drive on Sunday, Oct. 6 on the 100 block of Carbon Street in Toledo.

However, things took a turn when the boy pressed down on the gas pedal, causing the vehicle to travel backways and hit a pole across the street.

The father had been standing inside the driver’s side door jam when the car started to back up. After the boy ran over him, the father was dragged under the vehicle.

A video shows Williams in the door jam as the car quickly backs out into the street. After the vehicle hit the pole, Williams was then dragged under the vehicle.

Following the ordeal, Toledo Fire and Rescue crews took the man to a nearby hospital. His condition remained unknown at the time.

However, Williams was later arrested by Toledo Police over the incident. He was then charged with Wrongful Entrustment of Motor Vehicle and Endangering Children.

It was further revealed that not only was the 9-year-old boy in the vehicle, but another child was sitting in the backseat. The court documents also revealed that another child was standing outside the vehicle.

Toledo Police reported that none of the children were injured in the incident.



Toledo Police Officer Speaks Out After Son Runs Over Father

Meanwhile, Toledo Police Officer Prince Flores spoke to WTVG about the incident.

“It is heartbreaking to see because as a parent, when you see that happen you think about how you could prevent it,” Flores said. “As a parent, your job is to make sure your kids are safe and make sound decisions.”

Flores continued, “You want to make sure that you’re putting them in the best possible position to be OK. You don’t want to put them in a situation that they are not ready for or mature enough to realize.”

The Daily Mail also reported that Williams has an “extensive rap sheet.” It includes charges for endangering children, driving under the influence, cocaine possession, drug trafficking, and domestic violence. He was previously arrested in Dec. 2020 for assaulting the mother of the son and dropping a four-month-old baby.

Williams reportedly has a court date scheduled for Oct. 16. The incident remains under investigation.



