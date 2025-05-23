Authorities Called After ‘Difficult’ Britney Spears Drinks, Lights Cigarette on Private Jet

Britney Spears shook things up at 30,000 feet on a private jet Thursday—so much so, she reportedly had a surprise audience of authorities waiting for her when she landed.

TMZ, citing sources with “direct knowledge,” reports that Spears, while traveling with her security team from Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, to LAX, began drinking during the flight. At one point, the 43-year-old former teen idol reportedly lit a cigarette and started smoking on board.

The flight attendants quickly intervened, instructing Spears to extinguish the cigarette, which she complied with. According to TMZ’s sources, the “I’m a Slave 4 U” singer was described as “difficult” during the incident. Upon landing, authorities reportedly met her to issue a warning regarding her behavior.

Afterward, she was allowed to leave without further incident.

TMZ reached out to LAX police, who confirmed they did not respond to the incident. However, the outlet speculated that the warning may have come from someone within Customs.

Regarding JSX, the private jet service, a spokesperson informed TMZ that they had “no comment on the alleged events described.”

Britney Spears Allegedly Struggling to Manage Her Finances After Post-Breakup Splurging

The alleged incident comes after reports that Britney Spears is struggling to manage her expenses following her breakup with ex-boyfriend Paul Soliz.

An alleged source recently informed RadarOnline that the three-time divorcee is grappling with “astronomical” expenses, though her primary focus remains on coping with heartbreak. Meanwhile, her family has reportedly expressed concerns, warning her about the risk of depleting her finances.

The source told the outlet that Spears seeks solace by boarding a private jet to Mexico whenever she’s “hurting.”

“She feels she deserves a bit of R&R after what she’s been through,” the source alleged. “But she’s still spending like she’s worth $ 200 million.”

The insider claimed the singer spends $20,000 a night on a villa, with additional expenses going toward security, food, and even items like scarves for her dolls.

According to the source, Spears has been spending approximately $50,000 on private jet travel following her breakup. The pop star is reportedly indulging in luxurious expenses, including stays at high-end resorts complete with room service and spa treatments. On sleepless nights, she turns to “feel-good shopping,” adding to her list of extravagant post-breakup splurges.