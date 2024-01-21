80s-pop-icon-samantha-fox-arrested-for-alleged-drunken-behavior-on-plane

Samantha Fox, the 1980s singer, was arrested at London’s Heathrow Airport. She allegedly caused a drunken disturbance on a British Airways flight bound for Munich.

Fox, 56, supposedly got into an argument with another passenger while the plane was on the runway. The disturbance caused the plane to turn around and return to the gate.

The Mirror UK reported that the other passengers disembarked, received hotel rooms, and continued their travels the next day. Reports suggest that police took Samantha Fox into custody, suspecting her of being intoxicated on an aircraft. Subsequently, they released her on bail until March.

The singer later released a statement. She claims that she is “deeply sorry for any disruption caused.”

Samantha Fox Rose to Fame As a Model in the 1980s

Samantha Fox first found fame as one of the Sun UK tabloid’s Page 3 girls from 1983 to 1986. She went on to drop her first record in 1986. The album featured her first major hit Touch Me (I Want Your Body). She continued to record through the ’80s and ’90s and released her final album, Angel With Attitude, in 2005.

The arrest closely follows the sudden death of her sister, Vanessa. Samantha Fox shared in her 2017 autobiography, Forever, Sam, that she and Vanessa were extremely close and that Vanessa had saved her life after their alcoholic dad attacked her.

“I thought he was going to kill me and begged him to stop,” Fox wrote. “When I tried to get up, he kicked me so hard in the stomach it winded me and he wouldn’t stop. My sister Vanessa heard what was going on and jumped on his back to get him off me.”

Vanessa died of a heart attack in March 2023.