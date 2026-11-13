’80s Music Legend to Retire ‘Following a Worsening of His Recently Diagnosed Tinnitus’

After over four decades with English pop-rock band Duran Duran, drummer Roger Taylor is officially retiring.

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The band shared the announcement on their Instagram on Nov. 12.

“Roger Taylor is stepping down from the band and retiring from playing the drums, following a worsening of his recently diagnosed tinnitus,” the announcement read.

“Roger has been at the heart of Duran Duran’s sound across two remarkable chapters. He played on the band’s era-defining early records, then returned for the celebrated reunion of the original line-up in 2001, writing and playing on six additional chart-topping albums and performing with them to millions of fans around the world.”

The band explained that Taylor “decided that protecting his hearing and long-term health must now come first.”

“This is one of the hardest decisions I’ve ever had to make. Playing drums in this band has been the joy of my life, and I’ll never be able to properly thank the fans for the love they’ve shown us over the years,” Taylor said in a statement.

“Figuring out the timing of all of this has not been easy, but I’m going out on a real high. I couldn’t have asked for a better final chapter, with so many special moments that I’ll treasure forever. I move on with enormous pride, and with nothing but love for Simon, Nick and John.”

Members Simon Le Bon, Nick Rhoades and John Taylor also shared a statement.

“Roger is our brother. His drumming helped define the sound of Duran Duran from the very beginning and having him back with us since 2001 has been incredibly important to us all. We completely support his decision and wish him health and happiness. He will always be part of this family, while we continue exploring new and exciting projects with the band.”

Taylor’s son Elliot commented “Not a bad run, Dad! 🤘 loved capturing some of these moments on stage with you 📸 ❤️”

Musician and collaborator Nile Rogers also commented, writing “I love you Roger. You are such a magnificent gentleman, musician and human. It’s great to have a friend like you. I’ll now miss you for a second time without the band, but your contribution endures. ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️”