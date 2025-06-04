8-Year-Old Dies A Month Following After-Campus Camp Crash, Becomes 5th Fatal Victim

An eight-year-old boy, Bradley Lund, has unfortunately become the fifth fatal victim of the violent Illinois after-school camp crash allegedly caused by 44-year-old driver Marianne Akers. Previous victims include two seven-year-olds, one eight-year-old, and one 18-year-old.

According to a press release issued by the Sangamon County Coroner Jim Allmon, Bradley Lund died on June 2, 2025, at 5:52 a.m. He had been hospitalized at HSHS St. John’s Hospital since April 28, the day were the tragic crash took place. He suffered multiple blunt force injuries, which proved to be fatal.

“The death remains under investigation by the Sangamon County Coroner and the Illinois State Police,” the Sangamon County Coroner’s Office said.

According to the Illinois State Police, the crash took place on April 28 at around 3:20 p.m. For reasons still unknown, a vehicle left the road. It then traveled through a field in the direction of the YNOT After School Camp located on Breckenridge Road, Chatham.

Allegedly, Akers drove her vehicle through the building and struck several individuals, most of them minors. The vehicle ended up exiting through the other side of the building.

As a result, four individuals were killed at the scene. One day after the incident, the Sangamon County Coroner’s Office identified the four students as Kathryn Corley, 7, Alma Buhnerkempe, 7, Ainsley Johnson, 8, and Rylee Britton, 18.

“Postmortem procedures done today indicate that they all died from multiple blunt force injuries sustained in the incident,” the coroner’s office said at the time.

A Seizure

According to ABC 20, Scott Hanken, Marianne Akers’s attorney, claimed that his client had suffered a seizure while driving. This, as per Hanken, caused her to lose control of the vehicle, eventually causing the fatal YNOT building crash.

Additionally, the lawyer said that Akers had undergone testing to identify the cause of her reported seizure. Moreover, the 44-year-old woman has even signed a release form to allow the Illinois State Police to view her medical records.

“We have met numerous times with law enforcement,” Hanken told ABC 20. “She has provided them with everything they’ve needed. She immediately provided them with her phone. The Illinois State Police did a forensic download of her phone, and we’ve clarified any issues that they may have had with that.”

Marianne Akers has not been charged in connection with the fatal crash.