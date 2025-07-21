7-Year-Old Boy Struck By Out-Of-Control Car While Jumping On Trampoline

A 7-year-old German boy was struck by an out-of-control car that was carrying a family. After losing control, the vehicle, which traversed through several properties, eventually injured the boy who was jumping on a trampoline and ended up stuck in a shed.

As reported by WELT, a local outlet, the incident occurred on Saturday, July 19, in Bohmte, a municipality in Lower Saxony, Germany. Local police revealed that the vehicle, which carried a family, was driven by a 42-year-old who lost control on Saturday morning. Inside the vehicle was also a 43-year-old woman, and three children, ages 11, 12, and 13.

Reportedly, the driver first struck a parked car in a farmyard, then crashed through a hedge. The vehicle then landed in a lower garden. and struck the 7-year-old boy on the trampoline. Then, given the terrain conditions in the area, the vehicle was thrown into the air.

The car, given the force of impact, overturned and landed on a 3-meter shed’s gable. Photos shared online show the vehicle stuck under the ridge of the shed’s roof.

The 7-year-old victim suffered serious injuries, with police not ruling out life-threatening injuries. The driver and the three children inside the vehicle suffered minor injuries while the 43-year-old woman suffered serious injuries. All five people involved in the crash were transported to local hospitals.

Local outlet Focus reported that a blood sample was taken from the driver. However, results showed he had a blood alcohol level of 0.0 at the time of the crash. Police will interview the vehicle’s occupants in the coming weeks.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation.

Neighbors React

Several neighbors recalled witnessing the violent crash that led to the boy being injured.

“I was sitting on the balcony all afternoon, and when it happened, I was inside eating. I just heard it crash loudly and thought, ‘Holy cow, what just happened?'” Daniela Viss, a neighbor, said, as per Focus. “The mother was just screaming. Then my boyfriend immediately called an ambulance, the police, everything.”

Another neighbor, Olga Folik, remembered hearing a loud crash. Upon inspecting the source of the noise, Folik found an ambulance at her neighbor’s house.

“I know the family involved. Our children play together,” Folik added. “I just hope the child is okay. I had to go back to my children right away. That’s why I don’t know any more.”