two-women-found-shot-to-death-in-overturned-suv-full-of-bullet-holes

Last week, two elderly women from Arizona were tragically shot and killed while traveling on a perilous stretch of highway in Mexico.

The bodies of two women, aged 72 and 82, were found around 10:30 a.m. on Friday. They were in a white Nissan Pathfinder that had overturned and was marked by numerous bullet holes. This tragic discovery occurred along the Sonoyta-Caborca highway. It’s near a town close to the Mexican border, as reported by the Sonora attorney general’s office on X.

Investigators discovered a navy blue Ford F-150 truck, reported stolen, containing a cache of magazines and cartridges. (Image via Twitter / @fgjesonora)

According to a security source who spoke to Reuters, the women were identified solely by their first names, Enedina and Ubaldina. They reportedly held dual US-Mexican nationality. Prosecutors stated that the women originally hailed from Caborca.

Authorities Find a Cache of Weapons While Investigating the Case of the Women Shot in the SUV

Meanwhile, as authorities searched for the shooter or shooters, investigators discovered a stolen navy blue Ford F-150 truck. Inside, they found a cache of magazines and cartridges. They also found four AK-47 rifles, and three ballistic vests, according to the prosecutor’s office.

Authorities discovered four AK-47 rifles while searching for the suspects. (Image via Twitter / @fgjesonora)

“As a result of these operations, SEDENA and National Guard officers located, in the vicinity of the town of Quitovac, General Plutarco Elías Calles municipality, a navy blue Ford F150 vehicle, model 2023, reported stolen. In addition, 90 useful caliber 7.62×39 cartridges, three caliber 7.62×39 magazines, 22 magazines for long weapons, three ballistic vests and four AK-47 caliber 7.62×39 rifles were seized,” Sonora attorney general’s office said.

The highway where the women were discovered stretches from the town of Sonoyta near the Arizona border to the city of Caborca. It is notorious for violence and the trafficking of migrants seeking better opportunities and safety in the United States.

“Security forces from three levels of government immediately initiated an operation to locate and arrest the criminal group responsible, with the support of specialized air and ground forces,” Sonora state prosecutors explained.

So far, no arrests have been made.

Meanwhile, the State Department informed the Arizona Republic that the two victims were U.S. citizens. They explained that they are closely monitoring the situation.

“We extend our deepest condolences to the family and loved ones of the deceased,” the State Department said.