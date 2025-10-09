60-Year-Old Woman Choked To Death By Her Electric Car Window After Accidentally Closing It

A 60-year-old woman in France was choked to death after her electric car window accidentally shut on her. According to PEOPLE, this happened on June 13 in Saône-et-Loire to victim Bernadette Delmotte, per France 3.

Videos by Suggest

Electric Car Window Chokes 60-Year-Old Woman To Death On Accident

Delmotte was reportedly cleaning her Fiat 500 car when the incident occurred. Investigators discovered that the woman stuck her head through the window while cleaning, accidentally pressing the button that triggered the automatic window.

The window closed on her throat as she was attempting to reach the handbrake. “It seems the handbrake hadn’t been applied,” said Béatrice, her close friend.

“The car then began to roll backward. To stop it, Bernadette threw herself through the open window to stop it from going any further. But her hand moved over the window control, and by the time she straightened up, the window stopped on her neck.”

Her friends began to worry after Delmotte didn’t show up for dinner with them that evening. After calling her and getting no answer, they visited her home to find the horrific sight of her body stuck.

An autopsy was performed on her body, and they eventually confirmed she died by asphyxiation. Now, her family is disturbed by how this happened in the first place.

“I didn’t believe it,” said the victim’s brother, François Delmotte. “When they called me to tell me one morning, I was confused, in denial. I didn’t understand what they were saying, because they were talking about a problem with the car. So I thought it was a car accident, and little by little, I realized what had happened.”

François noted that even the police were perplexed when they arrived at the crime scene. Still, there is no foul play reportedly involved.

After the death, François sent a letter to Fiat, but not to earn compensation. “I am not in the process of claiming compensation, because that will not give me back my sister,” he said. “I simply want to start thinking about it to avoid further tragedies.”