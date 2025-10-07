Florida Woman Killed Ex-Boyfriend After He Vandalized Her Car: ‘You Going Under The Ground’

A Florida woman, 31-year-old Jasmoray Baugh, faces decades in prison for killing her ex-boyfriend after he vandalized her car. In a menacing text message, she allegedly told him, “You going under the ground.”

According to a release issued by the 7th Judicial District State Attorney’s Office, a Volusia County jury found Baugh guilty of manslaughter with a firearm in connection with the 2022 shooting death of Korey Woulard, her ex-boyfriend.

Baugh will be sentenced on November 5. She faces up to 30 years in prison for killing Woulard.

As reported by The Daytona Beach News-Journal, the incident occurred in the early hours of December 11, 2022. Jasmoray Baugh said in court that Woulard arrived at her apartment in DeLand, and he demanded to see her. She refused to let him in, so he retaliated by breaking her car’s side mirror.

At around 2 a.m., she decided to take her then-8-month-old son and drive to her mother’s home. However, while on West Chipola Avenue, Woulard suddently emerged from the side of the road. He then threw a bicycle at her windshield, Baugh added, which caused her to swerve into a pole.

Baugh then testified that Woulard punched her in the face and pulled a gun, pointing it at her. She grabbed the gun and, in the scuffle, it went off, striking Woulard in the heart and lung, killing him. Baugh, however, drove off, not thinking he had been hit.

‘Judge, Jury, And Executioner’

This was the story Baugh told in court, with the defense arguing that she had acted in self-defense. However, prosecutors dismantled that theory while also admitting that Woulard had been abusive toward her and vandalized her car multiple times in the past.

Assistant State Attorney Nick Kramperth said that, while Woulard’s actions were “not in dispute,” Baugh didn’t have the right “to be the judge, jury, and executioner.”

Kramperth revealed an August 2022 text message sent by Baugh to Woulard’s mother. It read, as per the prosecutor, “I went and brought a gun so if your son come back to my house y’all gonna bury him.”

Then, Baugh sent a message to Woulard, which allegedly read, “I told the police you robbed me and shot at me and I sent them to little and yo gma house (expletive) cause bout my car (expletive) you going under the ground.”

The prosecutor argued that Jasmoray Baugh hunted down Woulard and shot him dead, contradicting the defense’s claim that she had acted in self-defense. In the end, the jury sided with the prosecution.