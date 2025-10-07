Wisconsin Teen Filmed Himself Shooting Pregnant Girlfriend And Her Brother, Then Turned Gun On Himself: Police

A Wisconsin 17-year-old, Marcus Hinojosa, allegedly posted a video online of him shooting his pregnant girlfriend and killing her brother, who defended her in the violent attack. Then, authorities say, he turned the gun on himself and took his own life.

Videos by Suggest

According to an initial release issued by the Barron County Sheriff’s Department (BCSD), the incident occurred on October 1. Multiple law enforcement agencies responded to a Candy Lane residence in Barron, Wisconsin, after receiving reports of a shooting.

Upon arrival, authorities found a deceased male and a wounded female in the residence. While the BCSD did not identify the victims, a GoFundMe named them 20-year-old Tyler Sadowski and 17-year-old Makayla Sadowski.

According to the fundraiser, Tyler “stepped in to protect his sister,” sacrificing his own life to ensure Makayla’s survival. Makayla was transferred to a local hospital.

Suspect Identified, Took Own Life

In a BCSD update, authorities identified the alleged shooter as Marcus Hinojosa. He is accused of carrying out the shooting, all while posting a “disturbing” Snapchat video of the heinous act, which law enforcement is still working to take down.

Hinojosa was Makayla’s boyfriend, and after shooting her in the stomach and killing Tyler, he shot himself, police said. The BCSD confirmed in their update that he succumbed to his self-inflicted injury.

Meanwhile, Makayla, who was 7 months pregnant, had to undergo multiple surgeries. Her baby was delivered and is expected to survive, as per ABC7. The 7-year-old is also a mother to a 2-year-old.

The previously mentioned GoFundMe was launched to help support the Sadowski family by raising funds for Tyler’s funeral expenses and Makayla’s medical bills.

“Tyler was only 20 years old, a young man full of kindness, laughter, and light,” the fundraiser read. “He was the sweetest son, brother, and uncle, always ready to lend a hand, always putting family first. Losing him has left a hole in our hearts that can never be filled.”

If you or someone you know is a victim of domestic violence, you can reach the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 800-799-7233. You can also chat with a representative at thehotline.org​ or by texting “START” to 88788.

If you or someone you know is in crisis, please call or text 988 to reach the Suicide and Crisis Lifeline​. The previous Lifeline phone number (1-800-273-8255) will always remain available.