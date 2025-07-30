6-Year-Old Injured After Asphalt Crashes Through Window

A 6-year-old boy was seriously injured after chunks of asphalt crashed through a car window. The asphalt fell from a moving vehicle, crashing through the windshield of an SUV with the child inside, PEOPLE reported.

Large Asphalt Chunk Crashed Through Windshield, Seriously Injuring 6-Year-Old

In a press release from the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department, we learned that this accident happened around 7:43 AM local time on July 28. The accident occurred on South Durango Drive, which is south of Peace Way.

According to evidence, investigators believe that a vehicle traveling southbound was partially responsible. The unknown southbound vehicle was carrying a “large portion of asphalt” on its vehicle.

While a 2017 Honda Pilot was driving northbound on Durango Drive, the asphalt flew off the car and into the northbound lanes, striking the Honda. The debris broke through the windshield and injured the 6-year-old sitting in the back seat.

First responders arrived to transport the child to the University Medical Center. He arrived with “critical injuries,” and he now remains there in serious condition.

Other Passengers Identified

Luckily, the driver of the Honda was not hurt and remained at the scene of the accident. According to KLAS, the driver was identified as a 34-year-old woman. Not only was a 6-year-old in the back seat, but so was another 4-year-old unharmed passenger.

Police discovered her name is Makayla Engstrum, and we don’t yet know how she is related to the children. She is likely the mother, but that is based on speculation.

The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is continuing to investigate the incident. Perhaps the authorities can find out whose car was responsible for carrying the dangerous asphalt.

Even if it was an accident, any vehicle carrying debris like ice or asphalt should remove it before driving. At high speeds, debris on cars can fall off and seriously damage vehicles and passengers behind them.

Since this incident, police have asked drivers to avoid the area of the accident. The RTC of Southern Devada said as of 8 AM that Durango Drive was closed in both directions. This was so police could perform an investigation safely and swiftly.