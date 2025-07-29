Phoenix Father Allegedly Left His 4 Kids In Hot Car While Shopping At Adult Store

A 38-year-old Arizona father, Ascencio Largo, is facing child abuse charges after allegedly leaving his four children inside a hot car reaching 125 degrees. He is accused of shopping at a Phoenix adult store while the children remained locked in the car.

As reported by Law & Crime, the incident occurred on Thursday, July 24. At around 3:40 p.m., Phoenix Police Department (PPD) officers arrived at the parking lot of The Adult Shoppe, an adult store, after receiving reports of four children locked in a car. The vehicle, reportedly, was turned off, and all windows were rolled up.

The PPD shared a video in which officers open the vehicle to find the four children inside the car. They ask them where their mom or dad is, and the PPD alleged that the kids were left in the car for nearly an hour.

Largo Arrested

As reported by AZFamily, the adult store employees made several announcements regarding the situation. However, Largo allegedly chose to stay at the store at first.

Eventually, court papers cited by the outlet allege that Largo exited the store from the back door. When approached by officers asking whether the vehicle was his, Largo allegedly shook his head and said, “No.” However, when the man saw fire trucks and law enforcement surrounding the vehicle, he said “oh s-it,” as per the documents.

While he was arrested, Largo allegedly told police that he had gone into the store to “get some supplies.”

Meanwhile, his four children were inside the car by themselves, with the temperature reaching a temperature of 125 degrees. They were transported to a local hospital and are expected to recover.

“You are presumed innocent,” a judge told Largo during his bond hearing. “But what the police are alleging could have resulted in, you know, the kind of story that gets picked up on international news wires. Man goes into porno store leaving his four children to die in their car.”

Ascencio Largo has been charged with eight counts of child abuse and endangerment, as per AZFamily. His bail was set at $5,000, and he was ordered to stay away from his children. Reportedly, they are staying with their mother, who was at work when the incident occurred.