2 Men Arrested After 15-Year-Old Goes Missing On The Way To Las Vegas

Authorities have made two arrests after a 15-year-old went missing. She was dropped off at school, and her parents and the police have been searching for her ever since.

According to a report by the Daily Mail, Alisa Petrov, 15, disappeared shortly after arriving at her school in American Fork, Utah, on April 21. Instead of heading inside, CCTV cameras reportedly spotted her at a nearby gas station. She bought a few items and then got on a train en route to Provo. The outlet explains that Provo was at the end of the train line. The teen reportedly asked around near the station for assistance in traveling to Las Vegas, and it’s unknown where she went afterward.

On May 20, the South Jordan Police Department posted a news release saying they had made two arrests in connection with Alisa’s disappearance. Investigators first identified Matthew Nicholas Menard from Miami, Florida. Authorities are charging him with Aggravated Sexual Exploitation of a Minor, Enticement of a Minor, and Criminal Solicitation.

The release reveals the second arrest as William Taylor Glines from Texas City. Police are charging him with Aggravated Sexual Exploitation of a Minor, Attempted Aggravated Exploitation of a Minor, Sexual Exploitation of a Minor, Enticement of a Minor, and Criminal Solicitation.

The news release is light on details but explains that both men were in contact with Alisa before her disappearance.

Authorities have Alisa listed as a “runaway juvenile who is endangered.” The release also says the teen is “attempting to meet individuals she met online using multiple social media platforms and chat applications.

Alisa’s Family HaS Created A Website Hoping To Find Her

Alisa Petrov’s family has made a website, findalisa.com, hoping to track her down. They also address her directly: “Alisa, if you can see this, please know that we love you, we will always love you. We miss you, All of your friends and our friends are very worried too. We all want you to come back home. You will not get in trouble for running away. We are not mad at you. We absolutely love you regardless of what happened, and you are welcome home at any time.”

Police say their investigation is ongoing, and anyone with information should get in touch.