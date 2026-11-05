50-Year-Old ‘Beverly Hills, 90210’ Guest Star Kimmarie Johnson Has Died

Actress Kimmarie Johnson, who had a featured role on Beverly Hills, 90210 and in the film Dude, Where’s My Car? has died. She was 50.

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According to TMZ, her death was the result of heart issues.

Her niece Rhonda Scott told the outlet that Johnson had a “heart event” at her Los Angeles home on Oct. 27 which caused her to be rushed to Cedars-Sinai Hospital.

Once there, doctors diagnosed her with a “heart aneurysm condition.”

Her family said Johnson passed away peacefully at home on Nov. 4.

Johnson was born in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania in 1976, Deadline reported.

After college, she worked as a flight attendant and did some modeling. In 1992, she competed in and won the Miss Pennsylvania USA beauty pageant. She placed in the top five of the Miss USA pageant the following year.

She moved to Los Angeles in the mid-90s and continued her modeling career. In 1998, she appeared in one episode of Beverly Hills, 90210 as Jane.

Johnson appeared as one of five aliens disguised as beautiful “jumpsuit chicks” in the 2000 Ashton Kutcher film Dude, Where’s My Car? The same year, she appeared in one episode of Pamela Anderson’s show V.I.P.

After the birth of her son Cameron Nino in 2003, Johnson cut back on acting. However, she did appear in the film Spanish Fly, on the show Wanda at Large, and in the series Tucker’s War, which was her last credit in 2017.

She also launched a skincare brand in 2011.

Johnson is survived by her niece and son.