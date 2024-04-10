50 Cent Exchanges Words With Diddy’s Ex Yung Miami Amid Trafficking Allegations

Amid the sex trafficking allegations involving Bad Boy CEO Sean “Diddy” Combs, the people around him are also being affected. Rap star 50 Cent took to social media to share a video of rap star Yung Miami calling herself a “wh**e” during an interview with television personality Jason Lee. Yung Miami has been dating Diddy on and off for the past few years.

The rap star said in his Instagram caption that there was nothing wrong with her choice as long as she got paid fairly.

“It’s ok to be a wh*re just make sure you’re being overpaid. See a Sucker, catch a Sucker, Suck a Sucker dry,” he said.

50 Cent, Yung Miami Exchange Words Over Video

That prompted a swift response from the City Girls’ star.

“I think this got taken out of context, it’s a gay slur ‘what’s up wh*re’ is something my gay cousin always said to me,” she responded.

“It’s c*nt. It’s slang that we said to each other; that’s what I was trying to explain to Jason because he’s gay, and he got what I was trying to say. I’m not a prostitute. I never sold [pu**y] a day in my life. & I hate how this is getting spun.”

50 then took a more subtle approach in his rebuttal to Miami saying how much he likes her.

“I like Yung Miami I don’t want to hurt her, or her feelings I just put her in BMF she cool,” he said. “I think they was in a relationship but them other women LSW VIBES!”

50 Cent Also in Legal Trouble

50 Cent has poked fun at Diddy amid his current situation. But the Get Rich or Die Tryin‘ rapper is battling some legal troubles of his own.

The incident occurred last summer during the Los Angeles stop of his “Final Lap” tour. One of the microphones provided to the G-Unit rapper wasn’t working. Rather than passing it to the stage crew, 50 hurled it into the crowd.

That’s when the microphone hit Power 106 DJ Bryhana Monegain. Per TMZ, the Queens rapper was able to avoid criminal charges for striking Monegain. But the Power 106 host is still suing 50 for the injuries she suffered as a result of the incident.

“According to the suit once 50 realized his mic was malfunctioning, he opted to throw it in the crowd, where Bryhana claims it struck her in the face and wrist… resulting in severe and permanent injuries,” TMZ reports.

“Her alleged injuries, specified in the docs, align with the story we broke at the time … Bryhana says she suffered a concussion and a forehead laceration, among other bumps and bruises.”