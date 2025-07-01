5-Year-Old Boy Dies After Eating A Biscuit At School

A 5-year-old English boy died back in 2021 after suffering an allergic reaction. Almost four years later, an inquest revealed that Benedict Blythe had eaten a gingerbread biscuit before his untimely death.

Videos by Suggest

As reported by The Independent, the inquest opened on Monday, June 30, heard that Benedict’s cause of death was recorded as food-induced anaphylaxis, which is a severe allergic reaction. Coroner Elizabeth Gray said that Benedict suffered from asthma and allergies to milk, eggs, and nuts.

The Peterborough Telegraph reported that on November 29, 2024, two days before Benedict’s death, he had vomited twice and suffered from a phlegmy cough. As a result, he didn’t attend Barnack Primary School on November 30, 2024.

Reportedly, Benedict’s parents had come up with an allergy and asthma management plan to keep him safe at school. Specifically, Benedict would bring a container filled with calcium-enriched oat milk to school. That way, he could safely drink at school during snack time throughout the week.

Untimely Death

On December 1, 2024, Benedict returned to school. A video was played to the jury of him and his sister opening Advent calendars, recorded on the very same day. He had eaten his first chocolate from the calendar.

During snack time, Benedict was offered a Nairn gingerbread biscuit he had brought to the school, alongside some of his milk. He declined the milk and ate the biscuit. Moments later, Benedict vomited, and his parents were called to the school. He vomited again and was taken outside for fresh air. There, he collapsed.

A teaching assistant administered an adrenaline auto-injector, but Benedict didn’t respond. CPR was administered, and Benedict was rushed to a local hospital, where he tragically passed.

The inquest heard through Benedict’s mother, Helen Blythe, how the 5-year-old was a wonderful boy. She also mentioned how the family received support from the community following Benedict’s death.

“It was after he died that we realised how much he cared for others,” Helen said. “Messages from parents of his friends told stories of the time he’d help a child who was struggling on the balance beam or where he spent a lunchtime hunting down a child’s lost scooter.”

Helen also highlighted the strong bond Benedict had with his sister.

“When he was asked to identify his superpower, he said it was when he could help his little sister to open the door because she couldn’t reach,” Helen added. “His superpower was his kind heart, and it’s that kindness that is so missing from our lives. He adored his sister.”

The inquest will last for two weeks until July 11. It was called to ascertain Benedict’s cause of death, as it was originally recorded as asthma. The inquest will also assess Banrackm Primary School’s and North West Anglia NHS Foundation Trust’s actions.