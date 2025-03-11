Rapper G$ Lil Ronnie and 5-Year-Old Daughter Killed in Car Wash Shooting

Ronnie Smith, a rapper known as G$ Lil Ronnie, passed away alongside his 5-year-old daughter, R’Mani, after they were fatally shot at a North Texas car wash earlier this month.

The deadly incident occurred on Monday, Mar. 8, at Slappy’s Express Car Wash on Forest Hill Drive around 10:45 a.m. Sibley’s family confirmed that R’Mani had celebrated her fifth birthday just one day before the shooting.

Law enforcement stated G$ Lil Ronnie and R’Mani were parked at the car crash when two suspects in a white four-door Kia approached them. They then fired at the father-daughter duo before taking off.

Both G$ Lil Ronnie and his daughter were pronounced dead at the scene.

“All we know is that he was cleaning the car out and somebody came through shooting and killed him and the baby,” Smith’s aunt Stella Houston shared with NBC DFW 5. “He didn’t target nobody. He was a family man, and he was going around rapping. OK? Why would you target him? Why would you target him? He didn’t bother nobody. And a baby? His baby?”

Law Enforcement Identified One of the Suspects in the Deaths of G$ Lil Ronnie and His Daughter

Meanwhile, NBC DFW 5 reported that law enforcement had arrested one of the suspects days after the shooting.

Adonis Yeavon Robinson, 24, was arrested by the Fort Worth intelligence unit and Texas Rangers in Livingston, approximately 70 miles north of Houston.

The second suspect in connection to the shooting, identified as Jakobie Dajuan Russell, 21, remains at large.

Forest Hill Police Chief David Hernandez spoke about the suspects before Robinson’s arrest.

“Now we have identified the two cowards that took the lives of these innocent people,” he said. “They’re scared, they’re cowards, they’re hiding.”

Hernandez further revealed that Robinson is a non-compliant sex offender. He was previously convicted of sexually assaulting a 55-year-old woman and was sentenced to four years of parole in 2021. He must register as a sex offender until 2034 and is considered a moderate risk level.

“Let the public know there is a threat out there,” Hernandez told the media outlet. “They are dangerous. They are armed, and we need you to please call 911, let our police officers respond, and take appropriate action.”