5-people-hospitalized-following-freak-electrocution-accident-in-swimming-pool

Five people are recuperating after a freak near-electrocution accident while swimming in a pool in Indiana. The incident occurred on Sunday, August 25, at approximately 2:35 p.m. in a residence in Logansport, roughly 90 minutes from Indianapolis, according to local station CBS4 News.

Travis Yike, the chief of police for Logansport PD, provided insights on the recent near-electrocution incident at the pool.

“According to the report, they felt a vibration in the water. The dad yelled to shut the sump pump off,” Chief Yike explained. “It’s an unfortunate accident but fortunately everyone is doing okay,” he added.

Reportedly, a pump wire near the pool ladder had been pinched. This led to a broken protective cover that exposed the wire. This exposed wire then came into contact with the water, resulting in an electric shock for the group.

Top Cop Praises Teen Who Displayed ‘Heroic Acts’ Following Near Electrocution Pool Accident

Logansport PD informed CBS4 News that the five individuals involved included two parents, their two children, and a friend of one of the kids. Yike also mentioned, according to the outlet, that a 16-year-old boy who sustained injuries displayed “heroic acts” that may have saved the lives of others.

According to Chief Yike, the teen ignored their own injuries for a selfless act of bravery.

“I do want to give accolades to that young man that was in the pool when this happened,” Yike detailed. “And [he] was also injured but took it upon himself once the power was shut off to jump out and recognize what was going on and save his dad and his sister and his sister’s friends lives.”

Chief Yike believes that the teen’s actions directly resulted in a better outcome for the shocked family.

“If it wasn’t for the heroic acts of a 16-year-old juvenile that was involved in this, it may have turned out a lot different,” Chief Yike explained.

Neighbors described the courageous boy as a local lifeguard. Of course, now the family is dedicated to healing from the incident.

“Definitely say prayers for the family and a quick recovery on this incident,” Chief Chief Yike added.

According to reports, at least one of the minors remains hospitalized. However, law enforcement has stated that all individuals involved are expected to recover and that no criminal activity is suspected.