wingstop-just-dropped-a-new-limited-time-flavor

Wingstop has launched a new limited-time flavor for spring and summer, perfect for those who can’t stand the heat… but love staying in the kitchen.

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The new Citrus Mojo is (obviously) a mojo-inspired flavor featuring bright citrus with savory garlic and herbs. It’s available for any of Wingstop’s chicken offerings, including wings, tenders, and chicken sandwiches.

It’s about as spicy as a rom-com, rating one flame out of five on Wingstop’s heat scale and joining other mild-mannered favorites like Lemon Pepper, Garlic Parmesan, and Hawaiian.

To complement the new flavor, Wingstop is also adding an exclusive Coca-Cola Freestyle beverage: Sprite Loco Lime. This new drink, also available in a Zero Sugar version, is a mix of Sprite, Fanta Lime, and Minute Maid Limeade.

Food Influencer Gives New Limited-Time Flavor a Taste Test…

Food influencer Kayleigh L’Eon also weighed in on the new flavor. After a car-seat taste test (using an odd two-handed chicken tender eating technique), she declared that Wingstop “nailed it,” adding that it was a “true mojo-flavored sauce.”

“Wingstop has a NEW Citrus Mojo flavor, and it’s incredible!🍊” she captioned the video.

Citrus Mojo combines zesty citrus with savory garlic and herbs for a fresh, vibrant flavor. (Image via Wingstop Restaurants Inc.)

The comments section to the fun video was filled with excited fast food fans.

“You can see the seasoning! That looks great,” one wing lover wrote. “I cannot wait to get my hands on this new flavor 🙌” another onlooker gushed. “I guess I’ve been living under a rock. I’ve never heard of mojo flavor. Apparently, I need to try it,” a third fan speculated.

Another fast food aficionado threw their hat in the ring, offering a more subdued take in the comments.

“I just tried this new flavor. Personally, I like it,” they added, probably knowing they’d never write blurbs.

Meanwhile, Citrus Mojo is only around for a limited time, so get it while the getting is good at Wingstop restaurants nationwide, the Wingstop app, and Wingstop.com.