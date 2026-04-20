‘Days of Our Lives’ and ‘Melrose Place’ Star Dies Suddenly: Patrick Muldoon was 57

Patrick Muldoon, who once starred on Days of Our Lives and Melrose Place, suddenly passed away after suffering from a heart attack. He was 57 years old.

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According to Deadline, the actor experienced the medical emergency on Sunday.

Born in September 1968, Muldoon went into acting in the early 1990s. He was the first actor to play Austin Reed in Days of Our Lives from 1992 to 1995. He reprised the role from 2011 to 2012. The late actor also had a recurring role as Richard Hart in Melrose Place from 1995 to 1996.

Among the other TV shows he appeared in are Who’s the Boss?, Saved by the Bell, and Silk Stalking.

He landed his first well-known film role as Zander Barcalow in the 1997 sci-fi film, Starship Troopers. Other films he starred in were Bad Karma, Heart of America, Saving Christmas, and The Comeback Trail. His most recent film was Murder at Hollow Creek in 2024.

Days before his death, Muldoon took to social media to celebrate a new project he was working on.

“So excited to be a part of this amazing project KOCKROACH directed by Matt Ross starring Chris Hemsworth, Taron Edgerton, Zazzie Beetz And Alec Baldwin,” he wrote. “Filming now in Australia.”

Muldoon also shared a screenshot of Deadline’s article, reporting on the new film Kockroach.

Per its IMDB profile, KOCKROACH follows a mysterious “outsider” who rose through New York’s underworld. He builds a criminal empire and becomes a powerful crime boss while challenging the city’s established criminal hierarchy.

The film also stars Channing Tatum and Rachel Sennott

Muldoon’s ‘Little Dead Rotting Hood’ Co-Star Pays Tribute

Actor Jack Getman, who starred with Muldoon in Little Dead Rotting Hood, took to Instagram to pay tribute.

“RIP Patrick Muldoon. 🕊️,” Getman wrote. “Worked with him when I was 8 on Little Dead Rotting Hood — a great guy and always kept the energy light.”

He also shared a photo of himself and Muldoon alongside Little Dead Rotting Hood actress Izabella Alvarez.

Getman’s mother commented on the post, writing, “Definitely one of the good ones and a personal teen crush.”