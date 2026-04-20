‘Facts of Life’ Star Reveals Secret Cancer Battle

A Facts of Life star is recovering after secretly undergoing a second cancer treatment, following her initial battle with breast cancer in 2017.

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Mindy Cohn, who played Natalie Green on the beloved sitcom, revealed she recently spent time in a Santa Monica hospital. Cohn is “recouping for another couple of weeks” after she had to “kick cancer’s ass.”

“Have been off social media for awhile ‘cuz I had to go kick cancer’s ass,” Cohn wrote on Instagram on April 19. “I did so with the extraordinary help of Providence Saint John’s hospital staff, especially my nurses Finja, Patty and Courtney, and my hero, the phenomenal oncology surgeon @antonbilchik…. thank you to my family, especially my cherished @tarakarsian @johnwstewart @gregoryzarian, who have been my advocates and always on the ready to help me when it’s ‘my turn.’”

“Recouping for another couple of weeks and then ready for my next adventure. Onwards! F— Cancer!” she added.

The Facts of Life fan favorite didn’t specify the type of cancer she was being treated for.

Mindy Cohn Previously Battled Cancer

The 59-year-old actress was first diagnosed with breast cancer in 2012, a battle she revealed only after beating the disease in 2017.

The actress, who appeared on The Facts of Life from 1979 to 1988, underwent a double mastectomy, chemotherapy, and radiation.

“I’ve always been an optimist,” she told PEOPLE then. “But the cancer metastasized. It kept spreading and coming back. I kept waiting for the other shoe to drop, and then it would. And then I’d wait for another shoe to drop, and it would. I was frustrated and enraged. I couldn’t control any of this; I couldn’t fix it.”

Mindy Cohn back in March. (Photo by Vivien Killilea/Getty Images for IMDb)

Meanwhile, Cohn got plenty of love from fans and high-profile pals alike in the comments section of her post.

“Warrior Woman,” one top fan comment read, with another adding “Get well soon Mindy!!”

Comedian and actress Rosie O’Donnell chimed in with “u got this, girl.”

“Mindy, sending you love and healing prayers!” actress Geena Davis added. “Sending Love your way,❤️ (LOVE Dr Bilchik)” Helen Hunt wrote.