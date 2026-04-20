Celeste Rivas Hernandez’s Family Speaks out Following D4vd’s Arrest

Following the news that singer D4vd has been arrested for allegedly being involved in the death of Celesta Rivas Hernandez, the late teen’s family breaks their silence.

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In a statement to TMZ, Jesus Rivas, Hernandez’s father, stated, “Thank God … justice for Celeste.”

The Los Angeles Police Department further announced that D4vd, whose real name is David Anthony Burke, is being held in jail without bail. His arrest occurred more than six months after Hernandez’s body was discovered in the trunk of his impounded Tesla on September 8, 2025. The discovery was made just one day after her 15th birthday. She was reported missing in spring 2025.

D4vd was identified as a suspect in November 2025. There is no clear connection between the singer and Hernandez. However, the Los Angeles Medical Examiner revealed that the teen had a “Shhh” tattoo on her right index finger. The ink was similar to the one that Burke has.

The Los Angeles Police Department further reported that Burke was arrested on a warrant issued on probable cause. He reportedly has not been ‘cooperative in the investigation.”

“The case will be presented to the District Attorney’s office on Monday [April 20] for filing consideration,” Los Angeles Police Department officials stated.

The Los Angeles District Attorney’s Office Also Releases a Statement

In a statement to PEOPLE, the Los Angeles District Attorney’s Office spoke out about the case.

“The case is expected to be presented to the Major Crimes Division,” the statement reads. “At which point prosecutors will review the facts and evidence to determine whether there is sufficient evidence to file charge.”

Blair Berk, Marilyn Bednarski, and Regina Peter, who represent Burke, also released a statement about the singer’s arrest.

“Let us be clear – the actual evidence in this case will show that David Burke did not murder Celeste Rivas Hernandez and he was not the cause of her death,” the attorneys stated. “There has been no indictment returned by any grand jury in this case and no criminal complaint filed.”

The legal team then added, “David has only been detained under suspicion. We will vigorously defend David’s innocence.”