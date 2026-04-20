Dollywood Temporarily Cancels Shows After Tree Near Eagle Mountain Sanctuary Was Uprooted

Dollywood was forced to temporarily cancel its Wings of America shows on Sunday after overnight thunderstorms caused damage near the Eagle Mountain Sanctuary.

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In a statement on social media, the Pigeon Forge amusement park revealed, “Due to storms overnight, a tree near Eagle Mountain Sanctuary was uprooted, causing the aviary to be compromised. Staff from the American Eagle Foundation will remove the eagles from the aviary and will house them at their facilities until the netting can be repaired.”

Dollywood then added, “The area of the park near the aviary will be closed, and all Wings of America shows for today (Sunday, April 19) have been canceled as necessary work is completed.”

The amusement park officials also announced on Monday that the Wings of America shows would be canceled.

Dollywood did not report whether any birds in the sanctuary were injured.

Dollywood’s Wings of America Area and Shows Give Visitors a Closer Look At Birds

According to its description, Wings of America gives Dollywood visitors an up-close look at these amazing birds of prey and teaches them some “fascinating” facts about them, including America’s most iconic symbol of freedom.

“All birds of prey at Dollywood are under the care of the American Eagle Foundation,” the description reads. “Which is authorized to possess birds for education, exhibition, rehabilitation, and breeding under permits from the U.S. Fish & Wildlife Service and the Tennessee Wildlife Resource Agency.”

The Wings of America shows are further described as “fascinating and educational” experiences for visitors.

“Many of the beautiful raptors presented in the show live next door to the theatre,” Dollywood states on its website. “Make sure to stop by for a rare, up-close glimpse at these majestic creatures. Each individual bird’s story is showcased so that you can learn more about some of Dollywood’s most popular entertainers.”

The Eagle Mountain Sanctuary is described as a 30,000-square-foot aviary. It houses the country’s largest presentation of non-releasable bald eagles.

Per the American Eagle Foundation, the first enclosure of the sanctuary is home to all of our female bald eagles. The second enclosure is where to all of our male bald eagles are housed. Meanwhile, the third enclosure is located on level ground separate from the main exhibit.

Eagles that are unable to fly, such as those with wing amputations, live in this naturally landscaped enclosure.











