Music Legend’s Husband Files for Divorce After 25-Year Marriage

The husband of gospel star Tina Campbell has filed for divorce, ending a marriage that lasted more than two decades.

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Glendon Campbell filed the petition in Los Angeles County earlier this week, citing irreconcilable differences, per TMZ. The couple married in August 2000 and separated in June 2024, closing the chapter on a long-running relationship that played out both privately and in the public eye.

Tina Campbell rose to fame as one half of the Grammy-winning gospel duo Mary Mary and has often spoken openly about her marriage, including past challenges the couple worked through. Over the years, the pair built a life that extended beyond music, appearing on reality television and sharing their perspectives on faith, forgiveness, and commitment.

The divorce filing signals a decisive step after a period of separation. Neither Campbell nor her husband has publicly addressed the filing in detail, and court documents do not outline specifics regarding financial arrangements or custody matters.

Tina And Glendon Campbell Split After A Marriage Full Of Struggles And Triumphs

The couple shares children and remained a visible example of a long-term marriage within the gospel music world. Their history makes the split especially notable to fans who followed their journey through both trials and celebrations.

Irreconcilable differences remain the most common reason cited in divorce filings, particularly in California, where the legal standard does not require either party to prove fault. In high-profile cases, filings often follow extended periods of private strain before becoming public through court records.

As the case moves forward, attention will likely turn to how both parties handle the separation after years of shared personal and professional experiences. For Campbell, the development marks a significant personal shift unfolding alongside her continued presence in music and ministry.

The filing showcases a broader reality: even long-standing marriages, public or private, can reach a breaking point. After more than 20 years together, the Campbells now move toward a formal legal separation, bringing an end to a relationship that once stood as a testament to endurance and reconciliation.