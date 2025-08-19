40-Year-Old Rescued After Getting Stuck In Children’s Slide

The fire department had to rescue a 40-year-old man who took a ride down a children’s slide, only to get stuck inside the tube. This wild accident happened in Rutland City, Vermont, on Saturday, August 16, according to the Vernon Fire Department in a press release.

Firefighters Rescue 40-Year-Old Man Stuck In Children’s Slide

Around 4:30 PM that day, firefighters were dispatched to Northeast Elementary School on East Street to rescue an adult male who was stuck inside a tube slide. “First units arrived on scene and found the patient wedged feet and head first down the slide and stuck in the middle portion,” it said.

The fire department shared photos of the crew working to dismantle the slide. They were very thorough, having to request more manpower to the scene for extra help.

Since the victim was in “extreme discomfort,” especially with the hot temperatures, EMS personnel provided oxygen to him. “Ventilation was also set up to help cool the space in which the patient was stuck,” it added.

While one team, Rescue 141, deployed “tools for the extrication,” another crew, Tower 541, used an aerial ladder to stabilize the slide section firefighters were removing.

A Quick Rescue

It took them only 30 minutes to remove the 40-year-old man from the slide. EMS evaluated him on the scene, although he allegedly refused treatment and emergency room transportation.

“While this is a unique call for service for the fire department, the professionalism shown on scene was exemplary,” it concluded.

We don’t yet have information on whether the man was alone or playing with his children. Likely, he assumed he could make it down the slide with no issue. Unfortunately, these slides are designed with children’s body sizes in mind.

The community filled the comments section with jokes about the odd situation. “The firefighters were not gunna let that one slide,” one person said with a laughing emoji.

“His wife will forever have one up on him,” another netizen wrote. At least this is a learning moment for this man. Only go down non-tube slides if you’re an adult.