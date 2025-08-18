11-Year-Old Rushes To Save Toddler Stuck In Hidden Well

An 11-year-old girl saved the life of a 5-year-old boy who fell down a well and got stuck. This heroic rescue happened in Massachusetts on Friday, August 15, according to PEOPLE.

Videos by Suggest

How An 11-Year-Old Girl Saved A 5-Year-Old Boy Stuck In A Well

5-year-old Jack Buss fell down a 20-foot deep well while playing in the front yard with his cousins. Boston 25 reported that this happened in Tyngsboro, the toddler’s mother, Kathleen Freeman, calling it “a crazy morning.”

“I heard a banging noise and then a scream… that I never heard out of my son before,” she added. Kathleen soon found her son stuck inside a hidden well, standing in water.

Luckily, she said his fall was broken by a pipe and a rock in the well. If not for that, he may have suffered from serious, life-threatening injuries.

Then, 11-year-old Juliana Fischer heard the mother and toddler’s screams from across Bowers Avenue. The young girl ran across the street, calling 911 and handing the phone to Kathleen.

While the mother was talking with emergency services, Juliana put together a rescue plan. “I see the ladder that’s leaning against their house,” she told the outlet. “I take it and just put it down, trying not to hit him, but like very quickly.”

Kathleen then mentioned they told Jack to switch from the pipe to the ladder and to climb up slowly. The toddler climbed up, soaking wet, but he came up and out of the well safe and sound.

Fortunately, Jack only sustained a few scratches. Now, the family is praising Juliana for her quick thinking during an emergency.

“She saved the day,” Kathleen commented.

Since the incident, Tyngsboro Fire has placed a heavy well cover on top of the well. He had previously fallen through a much flimsier one, but now this one had cinder blocks to stabilize it.

“He was really brave,” the mother told Northern News Now. “I’m so thankful for Juliana. It was a very good feeling when he got out of the well.”