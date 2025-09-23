4 U.S. Soldiers Dead In Helicopter Crash During Nighttime Training Exercise

Four U.S. Army soldiers died in a helicopter crash in Washington state during a nighttime training exercise. The Army has now confirmed their identities, and the cause of the crash remains under investigation.

ABC News reported that the incident occurred on September 17 near Joint Base Lewis-McChord. The Thurston County Sheriff’s Office reported that deputies and first responders arrived at the scene but were unable to continue their rescue efforts, given that the scene was on fire.

Four soldiers were on a MH-60 Black Hawk helicopter, conducting a nighttime training exercise in a rural area, as reported by PEOPLE, citing a statement issued by the U.S. Army Special Operations Command.

All four soldiers died in the crash.

Victims Identified

Days later, the US Army identified the victims as Chief Warrant Officer Three Andrew Cully, 35, Chief Warrant Officer Three Andrew Kraus, 39, Sgt. Donavon Scott, 24, and Sgt. Jadalyn Good, 23.

“These exceptional warriors embodied the unwavering dedication, selflessness, and excellence that define the very spirit of the Army and Army Special Operations,” Col. Stephen Smith, commander, said. “Their sacrifice in service to our nation will forever be etched in our hearts and in the legacy of the Night Stalkers.”

“These heroes were not only elite professionals but also cherished teammates, friends, and family members whose absence leaves an immeasurable void.”

The four victims were part of the 160th Special Aviation Regiment, commonly called the Night Stalkers. According to the Night Stalker Foundation, the regiment earned its name “because of their ability to strike undetected during night-time operations.”

“The formation of the Night Stalkers was a direct result of the failed Iran hostage rescue attempt in April 1980, which clearly showed the need for a dedicated, specialized night-operating aviation force,” the foundation said.

According to a U.S. Army release, all four soldiers received the Meritorious Service Medal, among many other awards.

“As we mourn their loss, we stand united in honoring their memory and their extraordinary commitment to the mission,” Col. Stephen Smith added. “Our thoughts and prayers are with their families, loved ones, and the entire Night Stalker community during this profoundly difficult time.”

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.