ronald-reagan-airport-shut-down-in-wake-of-american-airlines-collision

Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport has been shut down after a tragic collision between an American Airlines plane and a U.S. Army helicopter late last night. However, the airport remains a critical component of American infrastructure and will reopen swiftly.

Videos by Suggest

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) has updated the reopening time for Reagan National Airport, according to WBAL NewsRadio in Maryland. Initially, the FAA announced that the airport would remain closed until 5 a.m. local time on Friday. However, the reopening has now been moved up to 11 a.m. on Thursday.

“Reagan Airport will reopen at 11 a.m. Thursday, the Federal Aviation Administration announced. The FAA has previously said it would be closed until 5 a.m. Friday,” WBAL reported.

So far, 28 bodies have been recovered from the Potomac River following the tragic crash of American Airlines Flight 5342 last night. The jet, carrying 60 passengers and four crew members, collided mid-air with a U.S. Army helicopter conducting a training exercise. The helicopter was manned by three soldiers at the time of the collision.

Tragically, it is believed there are no survivors. Washington D.C. Fire Chief John Donnelly informed reporters that the focus is now shifting from a rescue mission to a recovery effort.

“We are now at the point where we are switching from a rescue operation to a recovery operation,” Donnelly explained, per CNN. “We don’t believe there are any survivors.”

President Trump Thanks First Responders in the Wake of the Crash at Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport

Meanwhile, President Donald Trump also weighed in on the shocking incident.

“May God Bless their souls,” Trump said of the victims in a statement posted by White House Press Secretary Karolina Leavitt. “Thank you for the incredible work being done by our first responders. I am monitoring the situation and will provide more details as they arise.”

However, President Trump also shared a less nuanced response on his social media platform of choice, Truth Social.

“The airplane was on a perfect and routine line of approach to the airport,” the former The Apprentice star wrote. “The helicopter was going straight at the airplane for an extended period of time. It is a CLEAR NIGHT, the lights on the plane were blazing, why didn’t the helicopter go up or down, or turn. Why didn’t the control tower tell the helicopter what to do instead of asking if they saw the plane. This is a bad situation that looks like it should have been prevented. NOT GOOD!!!”