4 People Shot, Including 3 Teenage Boys, Following Bus Dispute In Philadelphia

Four people, including three teenage boys, were shot while riding on a SEPTA bus in Philadelphia. Allegedly, an unidentified man confronted the boys on the back of the bus, only to pull out a gun and shoot at them. No arrests have been made, and no motive has yet been determined by authorities.

According to CBS News, the incident took place on Saturday, May 10, at around 6:30 p.m. It is alleged that a man boarded a Route 15 bus and, during the trip, confronted the boys at the back of the bus. When the bus reached Girard Avenue near 33rd Street, the man began shooting inside the bus that carried 30 people.

Philadelphia Police Department Inspector D.F. Pace detailed that the victims were two 16-year-olds, one 14-year-old, and a 39-year-old woman. The boys were shot, and the woman was grazed by one of the bullets. Fortunately, according to Pace, all victims are currently in stable condition.

Reportedly, the man responsible managed to escape the scene. However, detectives were able to review the bus’s security footage that captured the violent incident. By further reviewing the footage, police are hopeful of identifying the suspect. At this time, no arrests have been made.

“Violence in any form is unacceptable,” Pace told CBS News. “We’re doing absolutely everything we can as a police department to ensure the public safety of those that are walking our streets and riding our public transportation.

‘Extremely Frightening’

A SEPTA spokesperson spoke with the outlet, saying that the incident was “extremely frightening.”

“This was an extremely frightening incident for our customers and the SEPTA bus operator,” the spokesperson said. “SEPTA Police will continue working closely with Philadelphia Police on the investigation.”

Dasha Sukhova, a frequent bus rider, was left in shock following the news of the shooting.

“I’m shocked, because you never think about those things, you know?” Sukhova told NBC10. “It sounds like something impossible that would happen to you. I don’t want to think about it, to be honest.”

Despite the incident, Inspector Pace points out that 2025 has seen a decrease in the number of shootings and violence.

“I understand that is no consolation to those still affected by gun violence,” Pace told NBC10. “Nonetheless, we are doing everything we can do to ensure the safety of those that are here in the city.”