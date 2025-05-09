Texas Realtor Shot Dead After Friend Accidentally Brushed Against Car

A realtor from Texas was fatally shot, all because her friend had accidentally brushed against a car. 28-year-old Ashlee Long was on her way to a work conference on April 5 when she was shot dead.

This happened around 2:30 AM when Ashlee was with a friend in downtown Dallas. According to the arrest affidavit obtained by CBS News, the male friend “reached out and brushed his hand along the passenger side of a passing Mercedes as they were walking across the street.”

The owner of the white Mercedes-Benz immediately got out of the passenger side, holding a gun. In response, Ashlee’s friend pulled his gun out of her purse. The driver, 34-year-old Kendrick Finch, opened fire at Ashlee and her friend.

Although her friend survived, Ashlee succumbed to her gunshot wounds in the hospital. “Something so senseless, just changed everybody’s life forever,” said Ashlee’s mother, Michelle Long. “I feel dead inside. She was my everything.”

The mother also described the horrible incident as the “wrong place at the wrong time.” It was just another “night out on the town,” and it’s difficult to understand why or how this happened.

Ashlee’s father, Henry Long, spoke about how she was his only daughter, and the two were inseparable. “We would always say goodnight to each other every night. That’s how it’s been forever,” he said.

This death has hit Henry especially hard. “It was like I was in a nightmare I couldn’t wake up from,” the father continued. “If she would have been there five minutes earlier, five minutes later, you know, things would be different.”

While the cops continued to search for the suspect for days, Finch later turned himself in on April 18. The police have now charged Finch with Ashlee’s murder. He is currently held on a $500,000 bond in Dallas County Jail.

The suspect recently appeared in court on Wednesday, hoping for a bond reduction. No matter, the judge denied reducing Finch’s bond, according to Fox4 News.

“On this particular evening, there is no doubt, and Mr. Finch must own that he was the first one to step out with a gun,” said prosecutors in the closing remarks. “It is our firm belief that Mr. Finch was the first one to shoot … He fired that gun at least eight times. In a crowded residential commercial street with cars and people walking all around.”