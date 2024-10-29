Liam Payne Security Footage Shows Singer Fainting, Accidentally Falling to His Death

Argentine authorities reportedly have security footage capturing Liam Payne fainting before tragically falling from his hotel balcony.

Argentine journalist Paula Varela stated on the Buenos Aires TV station Canal 13’s show “Socios del Espectáculo” that the video supports the theory that Payne was unconscious before his accidental fall from the third story of CasaSur Palermo Hotel on October 16.

Liam Payne’s fall was captured on security cameras, which reportedly confirmed that his death was accidental. (Photo by Kate Green/Getty Images)

“There is footage that is not being released to the media. [It shows] the balcony scene where you see that Liam faints and tragically, because of where he is, falls from that balcony,” Varela alleged via The Mirror.

“If he had been beside his bed, he would have fallen on his bed. It’s not that he jumped deliberately. This footage is in the official case file,” she claimed.

On October 16, Payne tragically fell to his death from his third-floor room at his hotel in Buenos Aires, Argentina. (Photo by Image Press Agency/NurPhoto/Shutterstock)

Meanwhile, authorities initially refrained from commenting on whether Payne was under the influence at the time of his death. However, substances and paraphernalia were discovered in his hotel room.

Liam Payne’s Toxicology Report Revealed Multiple Substances in His System

A subsequent toxicology report revealed the presence of multiple drugs in his system, including crack cocaine and “pink cocaine,” a recreational drug that typically combines methamphetamine, ketamine, MDMA, and other substances.

In the hours leading up to the 31-year-old’s death, eyewitnesses reported that Payne was behaving erratically in the hotel lobby.

A preliminary report indicated that he died from multiple traumas, resulting in both internal and external bleeding. (Photo by Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images)

Liam is survived by his parents, Geoff and Karen, his sisters, Ruth and Sarah, and his girlfriend, Kate Cassidy. He is also survived by his 7-year-old son, Bear, whom he shared with his ex, Cheryl Cole.

Cole shared a heartfelt message on Instagram following his sudden, shocking passing.

“Liam was not only a pop star and celebrity. He was a son, a brother, an uncle, a dear friend and a father to our 7 year old son. A son that now has to face the harsh reality of never seeing his father again,” Cole wrote at the time. “I am begging you.”

“Before you leave comments or make videos, ask yourself if you would like your own child or family to read them. Please give Liam the little dignity he has left in the wake of his death. [Let him] rest in some peace at last,” she pleaded.