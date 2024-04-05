4.8 Magnitude Earthquake Rattled New Jersey and Surrounding Areas

A 4.8 magnitude earthquake shocked New Jersey residents this morning.

At around 10:23 a.m. on Friday morning, the earthquake shook buildings and residences in New Jersey and the Tri-State Area, including New York City.

The earthquake’s epicenter was around five miles north of Whitehouse Station, New Jersey. For reference, this was the state’s strongest earthquake to occur in hundreds of years.

While no major damages have been reported, New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy activated the State Emergency Operations Center.

“Please do not call 911 unless you have an actual emergency,” he urged residents.

Many residents shared their earthquake experience on X this morning, many of whom were shocked and scared. One person even posted footage from a friend in New Jersey:

Jeff Caplan is from New Jersey.



His buddy sent him video of the #earthquake from the epicenter.



You can see the owner in the background. pic.twitter.com/QbwoQMS2Pq — Dave Noriega (@davenoriega) April 5, 2024

4.8 Magnitude Earthquake in New Jersey

New Jersey isn’t a typical hotspot for earthquakes. However, when they do occur, earthquakes are usually less than 2.5 magnitude. That’s just a little over half of what today’s earthquake was — imagine that!

“Today’s earthquake is the strongest to hit New Jersey in almost 250 years, according to state data,” NBC News reported.

While most of the state remains unaffected, Newark Liberty International Airport is apparently experiencing “flight disruptions” due to the earthquake acitivty.

Recent earthquake activity in the area have caused #EWR Airport flight disruptions. Please check with your airline to determine the status of your flight. — Newark Liberty International Airport (@EWRairport) April 5, 2024

Additionally, White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre posted on X (formally known as Twitter):

“The President has been briefed on the earthquake, which had an epicenter in New Jersey, and he is in touch with his team who are monitoring potential impacts. The White House is in touch with federal, state, and local officials as we learn more.”

Thankfully, there aren’t many concerns of a serious aftershock. While there is a possibility of one, it should be less than 3.0 magnitude. In any case, if you’re in the area and feel any tremors, duck to the floor and cover your head and neck.