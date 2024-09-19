30-Year-Old Woman Dies While Sailing After Shark Bites off Her Leg

A woman lost her life following a shark attack in the Atlantic Ocean, located between Spain’s Canary Islands and West Africa.

The 30-year-old woman, whose identity remains undisclosed, was serving as a crew member aboard the British catamaran, Dalliance Chichester, according to The Telegraph. On Saturday, September 14, the vessel set sail southward from Las Palmas de Gran Canaria, the capital of Gran Canaria.

Two days later, while she was swimming alongside the catamaran, authorities reported that a shark attacked her. The bite severed one of her legs. Following the loss of her leg, she suffered a heart attack, according to various news outlets.

A spokesperson for Spain’s sea search and rescue agency, Sasemar, informed CNN that the shark attack occurred 319 miles south-southwest of Gran Canaria and 112 miles west of Dakhla, Western Sahara. Sasemar, along with Spain’s emergency services, sought assistance from Moroccan authorities, as they were closer to the victim. However, according to Deutsche Welle, the Moroccan services indicated they lacked the necessary rescue equipment in the area.

Coastguards flew from Gran Canaria to the location, successfully evacuating her and transferring her to a helicopter. Unfortunately, she later succumbed to her injuries while on board. Her body was transported to Doctor Negrin Hospital in Gran Canaria. She was officially pronounced dead upon arrival at 11:05 p.m. local time.

The Type of Shark That Bit the Bit the Woman’s Leg is Unknown

According to the Florida Museum of Natural History’s International Shark Attack File, shark attacks near the Canary Islands are rare. Only six confirmed incidents are documented. The Canary Islands have long been a favored holiday destination, known for their mild and pleasant climate throughout the year.

It’s unknown what sort of shark attacked the victim. However, the Florida Museum of Natural History’s International Shark Attack File offers some insight.

The white, tiger and bull sharks are often referred to as the “Big Three” in the realm of shark attacks. These large species are known for their ability to inflict severe injuries on humans and are frequently found in waters where people swim. They also possess teeth specifically designed for shearing rather than gripping.

In reality, nearly any shark measuring six feet (1.8 meters) or more poses a potential threat to humans. Even if a bite isn’t intended as a direct feeding attempt, the sheer force of the shark’s jaws and the structure of its teeth can result in serious injury.