Surfer Loses His Leg in ‘Crazy’ Shark Attack, Vows to Return to the Ocean ‘in No Time’

An Aussie surfer who lost a leg in a brutal shark attack is determined to hit the waves again, missing limb be damned.

On July 23, Kai McKenzie was attacked by a shark while surfing at North Shore Beach in Port Macquarie, leading to the loss of his right leg.

A GoFundMe campaign established by his neighbor reveals that the 23-year-old bravely fought off the animal and caught a wave back to shore, where a retired police officer utilized his dog’s leash as a tourniquet to stop the bleeding.

As McKenzie received medical attention, his severed leg was found washed ashore, prompting doctors to assess the possibility of reattachment. Unfortunately, that outcome was not meant to be.

In an Instagram post, the surfer shared his experience of the harrowing shark attack. He described it as the biggest shark he had ever encountered and acknowledged the intense fear it caused him.

“We are so very grateful for everything,” McKenzie wrote. ” I can tell you now if you know my personality this means f–k all. I’ll be back in that water In no time! BIG F–K OFF TO THAT SHARK and BIG THANKS to Steve for saving my life.”

Surfer Keeps His Sense of Humor Following Shark Attack That Severed His Leg

Despite the horrific injury, McKenzie is keeping his sense of humor about the ordeal. In an Instagram post earlier this week, he quipped: “Spot something missing?” in a snapshot featuring himself with supportive friends in the hospital… and his obviously missing leg.

McKenzie also went on to thank supporters for their donations and kind words as he recovers. In the post’s comments, the young surfer was met with well-wishers and positive vibes.

“You’ll be okay dude,” one Instagram supporter wrote. “Surfing with a prosthetic is entirely possible. You’ll be the new world champion.”

“Inspirational strength and positivity man, sending you love,” a second wellwisher added. A third newfound fan wrote, “sent a donation brother much respect.”

Meanwhile, the young surfer has already been hit with major setbacks aside from the shark attack. According to People, he broke his neck in a mosh pit at a concert and his surf team, Rage, said he broke his back last year as well.

“He never once complained always just got on with doing what he loved as soon as possible. He is an inspiring person,” Rage wrote in their Instagram post dedicated to McKenzie.