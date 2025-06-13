3-Year-Old Girl Dies After “Mini Tornado” Hits Trampoline In Gloucestershire, England

A three-year-old girl died while playing on her trampoline as it got hit by a “mini tornado.” This tragedy occurred on May 10 in Gloucestershire, England, according to the BBC.

Young Felicity Keepin was playing on her trampoline while her mother and brother were home. That’s when a neighbor suddenly spotted a “mini tornado.” The wind swept up the trampoline, throwing it over a hedge and into a nearby field. It tossed Felicity off the trampoline, leading to emergency responders airlifting her to Bristol Children’s Hospital.

Unfortunately, she did not recover and later died on May 17. This has left the toddler’s family shaken with grief. Assistant Gloucestershire coroner Roland Wooderson described it as “every parent’s worst nightmare.” The Coroner also warned others to anchor their trampolines securely so this doesn’t happen.

Felicity’s family purchased the 12-foot trampoline just a week before the accident. It had a net around it, but they had not anchored it down. Still, Wooderson wasn’t sure if anchoring it would’ve helped, as it was such a strong wind gust.

Several different witnesses shared their own statements on what they saw during the incident. “I was cutting the grass hedge when I heard a noise which sounded like a freight train,” said neighbor Adam Nash.

“I saw a mini tornado crossing the road, about seven-eight metres in width (2.2m), which left a mark in the hedge.”

Wooderson continued to describe just how quickly the “mini tornado” came out of nowhere. “Completely out of the blue a freak gust of wind took the trampoline high into the air and over the hedge,” he said. “And I don’t use that expression ‘freak gust’ lightly.”

The Coroner also reiterated how no one could’ve stopped this accident from happening. “Felicity was under the careful supervision of her mother, but this was an extraordinary, tragic and unforeseen accident. The public really do need to know the danger associated with these trampolines.”

Felicity’s obituary described the young girl as the “treasured daughter” of Fiona and Ryan.” She was also the sister of Jack and the granddaughter of two pairs of grandparents.