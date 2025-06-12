Dutch Royal Princess Catharine-Amalia Hospitalized Following Horseback-Riding Accident

Princess Catharina-Amalia was hospitalized following a terrifying horseback-riding accident earlier this week.

According to the New York Times, the future queen of the Netherlands underwent surgery after suffering from an upper arm fracture. The Dutch royal family confirmed the news, revealing the princess was thrown from her horse on June 11.

“The Princess of Orange broke her upper arm today after falling from her horse,” the royals shared in a statement. “She will undergo surgery at the UMC Utrecht.”

Princess Catharina-Amalia underwent surgery on Tuesday evening, June 10, for a fracture in her upper arm. The surgery went well. The Princess of Orange will remain at the UMC Utrecht for monitoring until tomorrow. pic.twitter.com/FFky8Nxe15 — The Dutch Royal Family (@dutchroyals_) June 11, 2025

The Dutch royal family further revealed Princess Catharina-Amalia would remain hospitalized at UMC Utrecht until later this week.

“The surgery went well,” the statement reads. “She will remain in the UMC Utrecht for monitoring until tomorrow.”

The Dutch royal family has decided to cancel several appearances while Princess Catharina-Amalia recovers. Queen Máxima canceled her planned appearance at the CGAP Congress in Amsterdam earlier this week.

Meanwhile, King Willem-Alexander attended the opening of the Holland Festival alone.

England Royal Family Member Princess Anne Was Involved in a Horseback-Riding Accident Last Year

Princess Catharina-Amalia’s horseback-riding accident occurred nearly a year after a royal family member of England, Princess Anne, was involved in a similar accident.

The daughter of Queen Elizabeth experienced some memory loss as a result of the head injuries she sustained after a horseback-riding incident at her home, the Gatcombe Park Estate.

She was hospitalized for five days following the accident.

Weeks after the accident, Princess Anne told the BBC, “It just reminds you, shows you – you never quite know, something [happens] and you might not recover.”

The royal pointed out that the accident taught her that “every day is a bonus.”

“You’re jolly lucky… If you can continue to be more or less compos mentis,” she said. “And last summer, I was very close to not being. Take each day as it comes, they say.”