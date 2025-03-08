Chiefs Star Xavier Worthy Arrested, Faces Assault Charges

Chiefs standout Xavier Worthy was reportedly arrested Friday night on charges of assault.

According to jail records, cited by the New York Post, the NFL star has been charged with assault on a family or household member, specifically for impeding their breathing or circulation.

Under Texas law, this offense is classified as a third-degree felony, carrying a penalty of up to 10 years in prison. As of Saturday morning, no bond had been posted.

The arrest occurred in Williamson County, Texas. Additional details about the incident have not yet been released. However, a mugshot featuring a stoic Worthy has been widely shared on social media.

“We are aware and gathering information,” the Chiefs shared in a statement, via The Post.

Worthy, 21, hails from California but made a name for himself at Texas before being selected by the Chiefs in the first round of the 2024 NFL Draft. Worthy concluded his rookie season recording 59 receptions for 638 yards and six touchdowns. He also contributed on the ground with 20 carries for 104 yards and three additional scores.

Just four weeks ago, he concluded an outstanding rookie season with a stellar performance in Super Bowl 59, scoring two touchdowns.

Xavier Worthy’s Arrest Follows Other Players from the Chiefs Running into Trouble with the Law Recently

Of course, last season, the Chiefs faced a series of off-field incidents, with four players arrested. Among them was Rashee Rice, a standout receiver coming off an impressive rookie season and a Super Bowl victory. Rice was arrested twice—once on an assault charge that was later dropped. He was also arrested another time for his involvement in a high-speed car crash that damaged five vehicles.

“Today, I met with Dallas PD investigators regarding Saturday’s accident,” Rice said in a statement released to his Instagram stories following the crash. “I take full responsibility for my part in this matter and will continue to cooperate with the necessary authorities. I sincerely apologize to everyone impacted in Saturday’s accident.”